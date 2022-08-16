Debo Macaroni Urges Nigerian Youths to Remember #EndSars in During Elections

Debo Macaroni is reminding Nigerian youths of the events of October 2020 and hopes it informs their decision in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The activist and social media influencer who is yet to publicly declare support for any of the presidential candidates, urged his compatriots to remember the pain and sadness from the #EndSars protests.

Debo Macaroni also went on to note that the lack of enabling environment for the average Nigerian youth to succeed, should prompt everyone to vote wisely as no one needs to push a candidate in anyone’s face.

Dear Nigerian Youth, when that time comes to cast your vote, remember the pain and sadness from October 2020, remember the lack of an enabling environment for you to succeed as a citizen of Nigeria. By then, No one will need to tell you who to vote for!!!

VOTE WISELY! — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) August 15, 2022

