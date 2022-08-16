Tuesday, August 16, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Debo Macaroni Urges Nigerian Youths to Remember #EndSars in During Elections

Debo Macaroni is reminding Nigerian youths of the events of October 2020 and hopes it informs their decision in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The activist and social media influencer who is yet to publicly declare support for any of the presidential candidates, urged his compatriots to remember the pain and sadness from the #EndSars protests.

Debo Macaroni also went on to note that the lack of enabling environment for the average Nigerian youth to succeed, should prompt everyone to vote wisely as no one needs to push a candidate in anyone’s face.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: