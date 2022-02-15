Debo Macaroni Speaks Up Amid Recent ASUU and Government Face Off: “Nigerian Students Also Deserve Better”

Debo Macaroni has taken to his Twitter to speak up for Nigerian students who are often the victims any time Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the government disagree on salaries and welfare.

Yesterday, the union declared a “comprehensive and total” strike, which of course affects students, and this stirred heated reactions on social media.

Writing about this, Debo pleaded with the parties to resolve their differences: “I plead with ASUU and the Nigerian Government to come to terms that will see to it that Students return to school as soon as possible. Abeg 🙏🏾” he said, adding, “Nigerian Students also deserve better.”

See his post:

I plead with ASUU and the Nigerian Government to come to terms that will see to it that Students return to school as soon as possible.

Abeg 🙏🏾

Nigerian Students also deserve better. — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) February 15, 2022

