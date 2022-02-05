Debo Macaroni Shares Cute Video of His Mum Getting into His ‘Freaky Freaky’ Character

Debo Macaroni’s mum was not going to be left behind in the freaky freaky train and made sure to get in character.

The mother of the skit maker and comedian also made sure to input her account details when her son hailed her as “hello freaky freaky”.

In the cute video which Debo Macaroni posted on his Instagram page, he had donned on his outfit for his famous Instagram skit but instead of a regular actress, his mother was the ‘babe’ in the frame.

He told her to input her account details on his phone as he would ‘freaky Freaky’ her account and she immediately proceeded to do same.

A laughing Debo went on to chide his mothrr for actually going through with it and she laughed, replying with “why wouldn’t she?”

Well, Mama left smiling with thanks as her son mentioned that eh had “freakyed” her account with the the sum of N500,000. Watch the cute video below.

