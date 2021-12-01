Debo Macaroni Declines Governor’s Invitation for Walk of Peace, Says He was Stripped and Beaten on His Last Walk

Debo Macaroni has revealed that he declined Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his invitation to a “walk of peace.”

The actor and comedian stated this after the governor’s speech following the report and recommendations of the #endsars panel.

Debo Macaroni noted that the government itself set up the panel to look into the events of October 20, 2020 and despite its report indicting the government and recommendations made to dispense justice, nothing has been done in that regard.

The social activist added that the first step towards healing is to ensure that justice is served, then conversations can begin around reconciliation.

Macaroni revealed that on the last walk he took (#endsars) protest, he was picked up by the police, harassed, stripped and severely beaten. He noted that during his ordeal, these uniformed men asked why he wa disturbing Mr. Governor. He therefore, wouldn’t want a repeat of events.

