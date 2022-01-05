Debo Macaroni Credits Davido’s Father, Deji Adeleke for Teaching Him the Act of Kindness

Debo Macaroni is one of the biggest infleuncers on the Nigerian social media space who is well known for his generosity.

The comedian and skit maker revealed that he learnt the act of kindness and giving from none other than Dr. Deji Adeleke, father to singer abs philanthropist, Davido.

Debo Macaroni shared that Deji Adeleke bought him his first ever laptop when he gained admission into the university and throughout his stay in school, all he needed to do was send a text message whenever he was broke and funds would be sent to him.

The activist added that the business mogul taught him love, humility and kindness which is why he rarely gets upset about things that relate to giving.

