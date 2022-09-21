Death toll hits 100 in Jigawa floods

Authorities in Jigawa have reported six more deaths as a result of the floods that have continued to wreak havoc on communities in the north-western state.

This comes barely three days after police authorities in Jigawa said 29 other people lost their lives to flood-related incidents. As of Tuesday, the state has lost 98 residents to the ravaging floods.

The Chairman of Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Sani Babura, who confirmed the six new deaths lamented that flooding in the state has reached an alarming stage.

He stated that the number of communities affected by the floods was increasing every day, a development he said has made the situation more aggravated.

Sani linked the deaths to floods, rainstorms, and lightning, adding that at least 57,000 have been affected so far.

According to him, more than 100,000 have been forced out of their homes and some of them are living within the 49 camps established by the state government to provide shelter for displaced people.

“With regards to the farmlands, roads, and other infrastructure destroyed by the flooding, an assessment is ongoing and the statistics will be released, but the damage is enormous,” the SEMA boss said.

He, however, gave an assurance that the agency was working 24 hours in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other partners to support the victims.

