Congratulations to Ben Platt and Noah Galvin!

The “Dear Evan Hansen” are engaged — this they confirmed on their social media on Friday.

Platt posted a collage of photos to celebrate the engagement, with a caption that said: “He agreed to hang out forever.”

Galvin also shared the same images to his own Instagram account, with the caption, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

Check them out:

