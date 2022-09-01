DeadlineDay: Ten Hag takes key Ronaldo decision

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad to play Leicester City on Thursday night.

Ronaldo has been trying to leave the club all summer but has failed to receive any concrete offers.

However, the 37-year-old will now be at the King Power Stadium hours before the transfer deadline, according to Sky Sports.

The five-time ballon d’Or winner is now expected to stay at Old Trafford until January at least.

The Red Devils will be looking for their third consecutive win of the season when they take on Leicester, who remain winless after four games.

