De Gea Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Man United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Saturday’s Premier League home tie with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, De Gea could still start for United against Spurs despite having tested positive for Covid-19.

According to The Sun, the Spaniard has since returned a negative result but United requires clearance from the Premier League to allow him to play.

If De Gea can provide a clear PCR test then he will be permitted to feature against Antonio Conte’s side.

It is no longer mandatory for individuals who test positive for Covid to isolate, although UK government guidance suggests that they should do so.

If De Gea is unavailable then Dean Henderson would be called upon to make his first Premier League appearance of the season.

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick will hope to have De Gea available for a game that could be important in the race to finish in the top four.

As things stand United is one point behind fourth-placed Arsenal, with the Gunners having three games in hand.

With Arsenal not in action until tomorrow, a win for United on Saturday would, temporarily at least, see them go back into the top four.

United have been wildly inconsistent this season and will be determined to bounce back after being thrashed 4-1 by rivals Manchester City last weekend.

In addition to the concerns regarding De Gea, Luke Shaw is set to miss out due to Covid-19, while Scott McTominay is doubtful because of a calf problem.

But they should have Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani available for the crucial fixture.

