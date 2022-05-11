De Bruyne scores four as City maul Wolves to inch closer to title

Kevin de Bruyne’s stunning four-goal haul helped Manchester City blitz Wolves 5-1 and move crucially closer to a fourth Premier League title in five years.

Pep Guardiola’s side now need only four points from their final two fixtures to ensure they will finish above Liverpool and retain their cworn,

An inspired De Bruyne started the move that led to his side’s opener, and finished it too, running on to Bernardo Silva’s through pass to slot home.

Wolves did not take long to respond, with a rapid counter-attack ending when Pedro Neto found Leander Dendoncker in space on the edge of the box to fire past Ederson.

This was De Bruyne’s stage, however, and he quickly put his side back in front. Again, he played a part in the build-up too, and was in the right place to smash in the rebound after Jose Sa beat Raheem Sterling to his pass.

His third goal – again with his so-called weaker left foot – was the pick of the bunch, and saw him drive towards the edge of the area and curl into the bottom corner.

De Bruyne hat-trick was his first for City and at 24 minutes was the third-quickest in Premier League history.

He celebrated in style by copying the meditation celebration of his soon-to-be team-mate Erling Haaland, who City reached an agreement to sign this week, but he was not finished yet.

The Belgian made it 4-1, typically making no mistake when a Phil Foden cross was deflected into his path and finding the bottom corner with his first right-footed effort of the night.

More chances followed, with Foden hitting the post and Raheem Sterling missing an easy chance but eventually someone else did get in on the act, with Sterling tapping into an empty net after Sa denied Joao Cancelo.

City next travel to West Ham on Sunday, while their title rivals Liverpool face Southampton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...