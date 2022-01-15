De Bruyne magic sinks Chelsea as City move 13 points clear

Kevin De Bruyne netted a sensational winner as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to tighten their stranglehold on the Premier League title race.

The former Chelsea player broke the deadlock in a tight game with a superb curling drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left to extend City’s lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

City goalie Ederson saved from Romelu Lukaku early in the second half, but De Bruyne’s goal was no more than City deserved after their dominance at the Etihad.

