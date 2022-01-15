Saturday, January 15, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

De Bruyne magic sinks Chelsea as City move 13 points clear

Kevin De Bruyne netted a sensational winner as Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 to tighten their stranglehold on the Premier League title race.

The former Chelsea player broke the deadlock in a tight game with a superb curling drive past keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga with 20 minutes left to extend City’s lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

City goalie Ederson saved from Romelu Lukaku early in the second half, but De Bruyne’s goal was no more than City deserved after their dominance at the Etihad.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe title_text="Stay in touch" description="VG8gYmUgdXBkYXRlZCB3aXRoIGFsbCB0aGUgbGF0ZXN0IG5ld3MsIG9mZmVycyBhbmQgc3BlY2lhbCBhbm5vdW5jZW1lbnRzLg==" input_placeholder="Email address" tds_newsletter2-image="5" tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color="#c3ecff" tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter4-image="6" tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color="#fffbcf" tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color="#f3b700" tds_newsletter4-check_accent="#f3b700" tds_newsletter5-tdicon="tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o" tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color="#000000" tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover="#4db2ec" tds_newsletter5-check_accent="#000000" tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color="#da1414" tds_newsletter6-check_accent="#da1414" tds_newsletter7-image="7" tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color="#1c69ad" tds_newsletter7-check_accent="#1c69ad" tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size="20" tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height="28px" tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display="row" tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color="#00649e" tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover="#21709e" tds_newsletter8-check_accent="#00649e" embedded_form_code="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" descr_space="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE1In0=" tds_newsletter="tds_newsletter3" tds_newsletter3-all_border_width="0" btn_text="Sign up" tds_newsletter3-btn_bg_color="#ea1717" tds_newsletter3-btn_bg_color_hover="#000000" tds_newsletter3-btn_border_size="0" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJiYWNrZ3JvdW5kLWNvbG9yIjoiI2E3ZTBlNSIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicG9ydHJhaXQiOnsiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdF9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjEwMTgsInBvcnRyYWl0X21pbl93aWR0aCI6NzY4fQ==" tds_newsletter3-input_border_size="0" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_family="445" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_transform="uppercase" tds_newsletter3-f_descr_font_family="394" tds_newsletter3-f_descr_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" tds_newsletter3-f_descr_font_line_height="eyJhbGwiOiIxLjYiLCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEuNCJ9" tds_newsletter3-title_color="#000000" tds_newsletter3-description_color="#000000" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_weight="600" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE4IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNiJ9" tds_newsletter3-f_input_font_family="394" tds_newsletter3-f_btn_font_family="" tds_newsletter3-f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tds_newsletter3-f_title_font_line_height="1" title_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMCJ9"]

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: