The commander of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) DCP Tunji Disu, has won a silver medal in the Judo competition in the United States of America.

Disu, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, won the medal in the 33rd US Open taking place in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The admirable cop made his country very proud by winning silver in the Judo Fighter category on Sunday.

See a photo of him on the podium below…

