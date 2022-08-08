D’Banj To Perform Live At The 2022 FIA Motorsports Games In France

The captain of the Nigeria Racing motorsports team, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name D’banj, will perform live at the opening of the 2022 FIA Motorsports Games in Marseille, France.

As a member of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile), through Automobile and Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN), Nigerian representatives will also participate in this year’s racing events taking place between October 26 – October 30 at the Circuit Paul Ricard.

The FIA Motorsport Games is a multi-sport motorsport event of nations administered by the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile), which promotes and governs motorsports worldwide.

This year’s event will feature GT3-spec cars, TCR Touring Car, Formula 4, drifting, a karting slalom, and eSports disciplines.

Endurance racing, a new multi-class competition with LMP3 and GT3 cars sharing the track, will debut in the FIA Motorsport Games.

Automobile & Touring Club of Nigeria (ATCN) is the motorsport governing body in Nigeria and the sole representative of the Federation International de l’Automobile (FIA).

ATCN represents motorsports and mobility operations in Nigeria. This means that ATCN is vested with the power to sanction all motorsport events in Nigeria in accordance with the FIA Statutes and regulations and is also mandated to organize campaigns for Road Safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...