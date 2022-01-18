D’Banj, Simi, Others Unveiled as Judges of New Season of Nigerian Idol

A new season of Nigerian Idol is here and fans are excited.

The reality singing show is set to return for its seventh season on February 6, 2022.

Dapo Oyebanjo, aka D’banj amd Similoluwa Kosoko, aka Simi, will be the new judges on the show and will be Obi Asika, who returns as a judge from the previous season.

Speaking on the introduction of new judges for the new season, the Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola said,

“We could not think of a better trio to be the season’s judges than Obi Asika, D’banj, and Simi. The three of them combined bring decades worth of experience in the music and entertainment business, as well as individual mastery of their crafts. We have no doubt that they will keep the viewers entertained in what will be a spectacular season!”

IK Osakioduwa will return as host of the new season.

