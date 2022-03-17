D’Banj Reveals He Fasted and Prayed to Get Nigerian Idol Gig

Despite his goofiness, D’Banj is making sure people know that he doesn’t joke with his fasting and prayer.

The legendary singer and judge on the new season of singing reality TV show, Nigerian Idols revealed that he fasted and prayed to get the gig.

In a behind-the-scenes footage that made its way online, Omawumi asked D’Banj how he knew about the popular phrase, “What God cannot do does not exist” which followed of popular clergy, Pastor Jerry Eze are known for during their early morning prayers on YouTube.

D’Banj was quick to respond that he does not miss the prayer and in fact, has the Pastor Jerry Eze’s number on speed dial. He also mentioned that he attends his church and asked Omawumi how she thought he got the Nigerian Idol gig. He went on to note that he and the Pastor fasted and prayed together to secure it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...