D’banj Arrested Over Fraud Allegations

D’banj reportedly has been arrested over allegations of fraudulently diverting some funds the Nigerian government earmarked for the N-Power project in 2016.

Per Sahara Reporters, the funds were put aside to address youth unemployment and increase social development, and now the singer has been detained by the anti-graft agency, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja, for conniving to divert it.

He allegedly had dodged summons for weeks, claiming to be abroad for concerts. He was accused of “colluding with some government officials to introduce ghost beneficiaries into the payroll of the scheme,” the report said, adding, “the stipends paid to those beneficiaries were subsequently paid to accounts later allegedly linked to the celebrity.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

