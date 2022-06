Daz Dillinger is done with rap.

The artist shared a statement on his Instagram, in which announced his retirement from rap.

“I’m done rappin cuz it’s over for me,” Dillinger wrote. “It was nice when it was 🔥 but it’s not fun no more. So I’ma call it quits 💯👍🏿🌹 This my last post.”

Complex notes that his last solo project was in 2018 with Smoke Me Out. As part of the duo Tha Dogg Pound, he and Kurupt last released a project last year entitled DPG 4 Life.

Check out his statement here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...