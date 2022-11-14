Days of Our Lives Actor and Jennifer Aniston’s Dad, John Aniston Has Died at 89

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that her father, John Aniston has passed away at the ripe old age of 89.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, November 14, to share the heartbreaking news.

Posting a series of photos of herself and her father, the “Friends” star revealed the actor died on Friday, November 11.

“Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain,” she wrote. “And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now,” she wrote.

John Aniston is best known for his 52-year stint playing Victor Kiriakis on the daytime soap, “Days Of Our Lives.”

Just earlier in the year, he was recognized with the Daytime Emmy lifetime achievement award, having built up an impressive list of credentials throughout his five-decade-long acting career, which included roles on shows such as “Star Trek: Voyager,” “The West Wing,” and “Search For Tomorrow.”

