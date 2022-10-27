Days after Nigeria’s, US issues terror alert in South Africa

The United States Government on Wednesday notified its citizens that insurgents are planning an attack on large gatherings in Johannesburg, South Africa.

This comes days after it issued a terrorist attack alert in Nigeria that has drawn the ire of the government.

“The U.S. government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on 29 October 2022.

“There is no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack. The U.S. Embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of 29-30 October 2022,” the alert on the embassy’s website read.

The US and Britain had on Sunday warned of possible terror attacks in Abuja, Nigeria’s political capital city, saying terrorists could be targeting government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centres.

The US further urged its citizens and Embassy staff in Abuja to leave Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory.

