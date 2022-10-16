Days After His Arrest, Harrysong Recants Claim of Attempted Murder Against Soso Soberekon

Harrysong has made a U-turn over earlier his claims of attempted murder against Soso Soberekon.

The singer recanted his words via a video on his social media, exonerating the music executive of charge.

Recall that while appearing on the ‘Frankly Speaking’show hosted by Nedu Wazobia and others last week, Harrysong had dropped a bombshell, stating that he has no friends in the entertainment industry and on fact, Soso of had sent some assassins to take him out in Port Harcourt.

The statement for to Soberekon who filed a defamation lawsuit against the singer a requested a retraction of the statement. Days, after, Harrysong was arrested at the airport over these claims.

He however secured his release some days ago and went on Instagram to state that while it is true that assassins were sent to kill him in Port Harcourt, Sos Soberekon had nothing to do with it.

