Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North Zonal Social Media for Bashir Machina campaign team has described the Supreme Court judgement which recognised the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan as the authentic senatorial candidate for the zone as devastating to anyone committed to justice and fairness.

Audu, a staunch supporter of Machina tagged the judgment as unprecedented and unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.

Speaking with The PUNCH over the phone, he said, “The Supreme Court judgement was a daylight robbery, and very unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.”

“Tension is high now,” he said, explaining further, he continued, “Ahmed Lawan neither obtained and filled the Senatorial aspiration form nor contested in the primaries.”

Asked about what the next line of action will be, he stated, “As Muslims, we believe in destiny; we will wait for what our leader would say before knowing what to do.”

Audu, who said he was in the court when the judgment was delivered, said in spite the court judgment, Machina’s supporters will not forsake him.

