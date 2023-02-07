Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Daylight Robbery: Machina reacts to Lawan’s Supreme Court victory

Politics

Nura Audu, a Deputy Campaign Coordinator and Yobe North Zonal Social Media for Bashir Machina campaign team has described the Supreme Court judgement which recognised the president of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan as the authentic senatorial candidate for the zone as devastating to anyone committed to justice and fairness.

Audu, a staunch supporter of Machina tagged the judgment as unprecedented and unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.

Speaking with The PUNCH over the phone, he said, “The Supreme Court judgement was a daylight robbery, and very unfortunate in the political history of Nigeria.”

“Tension is high now,” he said, explaining further, he continued, “Ahmed Lawan neither obtained and filled the Senatorial aspiration form nor contested in the primaries.”

Asked about what the next line of action will be, he stated, “As Muslims, we believe in destiny; we will wait for what our leader would say before knowing what to do.”

Audu, who said he was in the court when the judgment was delivered, said in spite the court judgment, Machina’s supporters will not forsake him.

Latest

Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...
News

Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

0
A high court in Delta state has sentenced one...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

0
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that...
Politics

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

0
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu,...
News

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

0
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC)...
News

Man bags life sentence for raping 4-yr-old daughter

0
A high court in Delta state has sentenced one...
News

Naira Swap: Court bars CBN from extending Feb 10 deadline

0
Justice Eneojo Eneche of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Obi leads new poll, Tinubu surges among silent voters

Emmanuel Offor -
A new poll by Stears Nigeria has shown that the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is at 41% lead ahead of the...
Read more

Ortom, Deputy, Commissioners shun Atiku’s Benue rally

Emmanuel Offor -
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, his deputy, Benson Abounu, commissioners, aides and the 22 local government chairmen of the state were absent at the...
Read more

FG awards Zinox Computers N85bn census contract

Emmanuel Offor -
The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC) has signed a landmark deal with Nigeria’s leading integrated technology brand, Zinox, for the supply...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: