Daycare Owner Pleads Guilty to Shooting Her Husband for Allegedly Molesting Child

Shanteari Weems, a daycare owner, has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband James S. Weems Jr. for allegedly molesting children.

According to CBS News, the 50-year-old shot her husband on July 21 after learning that he abused three children at her Lil Kidz Kastle daycare center. She tracked him down to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington D.C., confronted him about the allegations, and shot him with a 9mm handgun.

Her lawyer has said that she took the gun with her for protection because her husband is an ex-Baltimore police officer and had a licensed handgun.

Shanteari Weems said her husband became aggressive after she brought up the sex crime. Thiongs escalated and she shot him once in the leg and once in the neck.

He survived his injuries.

she has since been hit with multiple charges, including aggravated assault while armed, carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or office, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. She pleaded guilty to the first two charges. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Meanwhile, her husband has been charged with more than 30 counts of child sexual abuse and assault. He’s reportedly being held in a Baltimore area jail without bond.

