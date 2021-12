Liya was left almost speechless during Instagram session where she entertained questions from fans.

The singer who is signed under singer and label boss, Davido’s record label, DMW had engaged in a Q &A session hours ago.

Liya had asked fans to choose songs they wanted to have her perform and most of them had kept it respectable, an unruly fan left a rather crude remark that left her speechless.

She had reacted to the crude remark with,

“Nawa o, Wahala always full this q&a.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...