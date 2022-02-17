Davido’s PA, Israel DMW, Crashes New Car, Shuts Down Claim that People Died

Reports have confirmed that Israel DMW who works with Davido was recently involved in a car crash which reportedly resulted in a casualty.

According to People’s Gazette: “Casualties have been recorded in the head-on collision with a commercial vehicle.”

However, Israel has taken to his Instagram to shut down claims that people died in the accident.

Davido’s logistics manager Israel DMW confirms he is fine after he had an accident in Benin with his new car.Davido gifted him the new Toyota Venza few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/CiA4BNLnBv — 626Blaze (@626Blaze) February 17, 2022

This sad news comes mere weeks after Davido purchased the white Venza said to be worth over N5m for his aide.

The details of the casualties have yet to be made public.

We will return with more updates.

