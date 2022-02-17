Thursday, February 17, 2022
Davido’s PA, Israel DMW, Crashes New Car, Shuts Down Claim that People Died

Reports have confirmed that Israel DMW who works with Davido was recently involved in a car crash which reportedly resulted in a casualty.

According to People’s Gazette: “Casualties have been recorded in the head-on collision with a commercial vehicle.”

However, Israel has taken to his Instagram to shut down claims that people died in the accident.

This sad news comes mere weeks after Davido purchased the white Venza said to be worth over N5m for his aide.

The details of the casualties have yet to be made public.

We will return with more updates.

