Davido’s New Single ‘Stand Strong’ Rules Chart Hours After Release

Davido’s latest release, ‘Stand Strong,’ us already topping the chart hours after its release.

The highly anticipated single which is the first track off the singer’s upcoming album has climbed the to the number one spot for all genres on Apple Music to songs chart.

Davido has made yet another strong statement with the new release which features The Samples; .

Davido’s highly anticipated single Stand Strong, is the first track off his forthcoming album and he did justice to the delivery.

OBO as he is fondly addressed, featured The Samples Choir, the group behind Kanye West’s Sunday Service movement.

The Nigerian star shared a teaser of Stand Strong on his Instagram Wednesday, writing, “This one is special to me. It’s different. The conception has been different. The mindset has been different.

Stand Strong ft, The Samples has dwarfed Burna Boys ‘Last Last’ and Kizz Daniel’s Buga ft Tekno on the Apple Music top songs chart.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...