Davido’s Ivorian Ex-girlfriend Sira Kante Involved in Ghastly Motor Accident

Sira Kante has shared that she was involved in a ghastly car accident that left almost left her paralysed and with a number of injuries.

The Ivorian beauty who is an ex-girlfriend of DMW label boss, Davido, shared the news via her Instagram page.

Sira who is currently in Ivory Coast revealed that she was left with a fractured spine, broken ribs and minor cuts on her way back to Abidjan from Assinie.

She disclosed that she had to undergo surgery to fix her spine and shared photos from her x-ray on her Instagram page.

Kante also posted a video which showed her walking with the aid of a walker and noted her gratitude at being able to walk again.

She stated that she would be off social media during her recovery and only wanted to update friends and fans on the situation of things.

