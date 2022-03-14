Davido’s Father Deji Adeleke Gifts Him Another Property in Banana Island

Davido is very appreciative of his father, Deji Adeleke’s generosity, who out of the blue, surprised him with an astounding gift.

The singer and father of three revealed on Sunday that he just received another prime property in Banana Island from his billionaire dad.

Davido shared the news via his Twitter page and disclosed his plan of building “some crazy sh*t” for his three children. He tweeted.

“Woke up to another land from popsi in Banana again! Such a dope father! Love u pops.”

