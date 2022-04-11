Monday, April 11, 2022
Davido’s Cousin, Sina Rambo Hosts Cute Gender Reveal Party, Expecting a Baby Girl

Sina Adeleke aka Sina Rambo is excited to become a father and more particularly, a girl dad.

The cousin to singer and DMW label boss, Davido who tied the knot back in 2021, hosted family and friends to a cute and fun gender reveal party to announce the sex on the baby on the way.

Sharing various videos via his Instagram, Sina Rambo showed the set up for the reveal which was a football pitch decorated with balloons in colours blue and pink.

Friends eagerly waited to see the result after he kicked the football which gave off a cloud of pink dust, indicating that a baby girl was on the way.

See videos from the cute reveal.

 

