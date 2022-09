Adewale Adeleke is living life in the ‘Bentley’ lane as he just splurged several millions of Naira to get himself a fiery red Bentley truck.

The older brother to singer Davido and co-owner of HKN record label, showed off his new custom made Bentyaga via his Instagram page on Friday, September 16.

Posting several photos and videos, he said, “what do you know about pulling up in a Bentley truck? Watch these haters fall in love. ”

