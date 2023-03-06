Davido’s Babymama, Sophia, shares update on daughter’s health

Nigerian music superstar Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has stirred excitement on social media after giving her fans hints about her daughter, Imade’s current health condition.

Recall that the mother of one recently took to her Snapchat page with a video of Imade which appeared to have been filmed in the hospital.

Imade was seen walking to the restroom while her mum followed behind with an intravenous injection attached to her arm.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 4, Sophia shared a new clip capturing moment she took her daughter on a fun hang-out at an amusement centre today.

Sophia and Imade who appeared hale and hearty, are seen playing fun games, and the mother-daughter moments warmed hearts online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...