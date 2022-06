Israel DMW has taken the first step in thehe journey to matrimony with his fiancée.

The logistics manager and aide to Davido, held his introduction ceremony in Benin, Edo State o. Saturday, June 4.

Israel shared photos from the event via his Instagram page as he pointed out that that phase is done and dusted.

Recall that the O2 Arena performing artist proposed to his girlfriend earlier in the year.

