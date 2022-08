It looks like there may yet to be hope for fans of #Assurance2020 as there are reports that Davido and Chioma Rowland are back together.

One of the DMW label boss’ aides, Gidiboy, confirmed the rumour that has been swirling around for a while now.

Posting a video of Davido and his ex-fiancée shopping together, Gidiboy captioned the post, “They are back together,” to the delight of numerous fans of the former couple who share a son together.

