Monday, June 6, 2022
Davido, Wizkid, Toke Makinwa, Other Celebrities Condemn Ondo Massacre

Many celebrities like Wizkid, Davido, Toke Makinwa, Omoni Oboli and others have condemned the massacre that occured on Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, June 5.

The celebrities took to their respective Instagram pages to speak against the ruthless murder of church goers at St. Francis Catholic Church after terrorists marched into the premises, shot at worshippers and murdered scores of innocent citizens.

As they commiserated with families of victims who have lost their lives to senseless killings,they also called for action on the part of the powers that be, to put an end to the needless and incessant killings of innocent citizens.

