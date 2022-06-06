Davido, Wizkid, Toke Makinwa, Other Celebrities Condemn Ondo Massacre

Many celebrities like Wizkid, Davido, Toke Makinwa, Omoni Oboli and others have condemned the massacre that occured on Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday, June 5.

The celebrities took to their respective Instagram pages to speak against the ruthless murder of church goers at St. Francis Catholic Church after terrorists marched into the premises, shot at worshippers and murdered scores of innocent citizens.

As they commiserated with families of victims who have lost their lives to senseless killings,they also called for action on the part of the powers that be, to put an end to the needless and incessant killings of innocent citizens.

So many lives wasted. Whyyyy? For what? Families wiped out.

Arghhhhh Ondo. 💔💔💔💔

God abeg — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) June 5, 2022

Just reading that St Francis Church in Ondo State has been attacked!! Multiple People have been killed!!! I’m not even sure of the numbers.. saw a part of the video and I couldn’t even watch till the end!!! Is there no longer value for human life in Nigeria ??? Goodness!!! 😭💔 — MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022

My heart goes out to the relatives and friends of victims of the gruesome killings in Owo, Ondo state today. This is a crime against humanity which shouldn't be tolerated in any civil society. To paraphrase Senator Adeyeye's words in the red chamber a few years ago: — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN. 🐘 (@DONJAZZY) June 5, 2022

So sad to hear about what happened today in Owo, Ondo state. I am from Ondo State, this is so heartbreaking, innocent lives just gunned down, worse of in a place of worship? If we all thought the insurgence is only happening in the North we need to wake up — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) June 5, 2022

