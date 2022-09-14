Davido Walks the Runway for PUMA at NFW

Davido can add certified runway model to his catalogue of skill sets as he has put to test his modelling skills.

The singer, DMW label boss and brand ambassador for PUMA just walked the runway for the luxury sports brand at the New York Fashion week.

Davido poster a candid shot from the runway on his Twitter page on Wednesday, September 14. A fab also posted a clip of the “Stand Strong” crooner strutting the runway.

International Puma ambassador and Model Davido🐐 pic.twitter.com/2vvnF1aJpJ — Shaq🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Smallshaq53) September 14, 2022

