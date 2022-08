Davido has vowed to fight whoever is behind a viral meme of himself.

The singer shared the screenshot of himself asleep with his mouth open that was captioned, “see person wey stand strong.”

Reacting to the meme, Davido revealed that it will be on sight whenever he catches the person behind it. He wrote,

“If I catch dis person nah fight. I don dey kaff for one hour straight.”

