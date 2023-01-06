Davido Updates Wikipedia Profile Following Marriage to Chioma Rowland

Davido has updated his Wikipedia profile to show that he is now married to Chioma Rowland.

The singer tied the knot with the chef back in November 2022, in an intimate ceremony.

Davido has also reportedly paid Chioma’s bride price (Umunna) in full. He completed the second step in the Igbo marital rites at her hometown, Owerre, Nkworji Ezeala odu, Nkwerre LGA in Imo State, on January 5, 2023.

According to reports, the ‘Stand Strong’ crooner paid in full to Umunna group in Owerre, Nkworji Ezeala ofu Nkwerre Local government area in Imo State.

In the photos that have hit the internet, Chioma’s dad can be seen performing the Umunna rites and umuada rites.

Note that the second phase of an Igbo wedding is the Umunna rites which is a meeting between the groom’s family and the bride’s extended family.

This meeting is important because the groom’s people have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders).

Once consent has been secured, dates for the traditional wedding will be set and the bride price list will be sent out. The groom takes a few gifts such as kola nuts, palm wine, beer, soft drinks, tobacco, snuff and a goat which will be shared between the groom and bride’s family.

