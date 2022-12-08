Thursday, December 8, 2022
Davido to Perform at World Cup Closing Ceremony

Davido is set to return to the stage for the first time in weeks since the death of his beloved son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

The singer will thrill the crowd at the closing ceremony of the ongoing World Cup 2022.

Davido who has stayed away from social media and events aside from his uncle, Ademola Adeleke’s inauguration ceremony, for a while now, has confirmed that he will be performing in Qatar.

Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung, shared the news via his Instagram story on Thursday.

Hung expressed his excitement saying, “So happy my bro @davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.”

The World Cup’s closing ceremony will take place on December 18.

