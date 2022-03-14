Davido Threatens Troll Who Criticised His Music: “Dead man Walking”

Davido has outed a troll who had a lot to say about his music.

The troll (@Mista_Mdee) tweeted vitriol about Davido’s album, saying: “Using peruzzi”s child as an Album cover doesn’t guarantee success. Low-key e don stain that little boy white with that disaster he called an album.”

This stirred heated reactions on social media and Davido got wind of it, published the man’s photo, and declared him a “dead man walking.”

“Dead man walking ! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child ! Brother YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na,” Davido wrote, and when another Twitter user said to hold the singer responsible if anything happened to Mdee, Davido replied: “NAH ME DO AM.”

See the tweets:

Dead man walking ! You don carry ur hate for me to my child !! Innocent child ! Brother YOU DO THIS ONE !!!! Oya na https://t.co/QsBRB3UG5D — Davido (@davido) March 14, 2022

Say all you want about DAVIDO …. but DO NOT MENTION MY CHILDREN — Davido (@davido) March 14, 2022

NAH ME DO AM https://t.co/o7bN4ZcZiN — Davido (@davido) March 14, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...