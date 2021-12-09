Thursday, December 9, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Davido Tattoos Name of Deceased Friend, Obama on His Arm

Davido has found a way to permanently carry his late friend and crew member, Habeeb Uthman popularly known as Obama 44, with him always.

The DMW label boss and father of three, showed off a new ink job on his arm, dedicated to the memory of his friend.

The tattoo consists of the number “44” with little birds flying around it and an additional message, “O fe rege!!!”.

Habeeb Uthman aka Obama 44 passed away back in June of this year. He had complained of difficulty breathing a d had driven himself to the hospital before he died.

