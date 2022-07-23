Davido Talks About Plans to Write Children’s Book, Make Documentaries About His Children, & More

Davido sat down with the folks at Rolling Stone for an interview, in which he talked about his music, his children, his collaboration with problematic rapper DaBaby, and more.

About wearing only African-made outfits during his performances and appearances, he said: “Normally, I be putting in a big budget — It could be thousands, hundreds, crazy on clothes. So this year I was like, ‘Yo, why are we celebrating African music and wearing western clothes? Might as well do the whole package. Let’s give people opportunities.”

About his famous humility that has earned him a lot of love around the world, he said: “Sometimes I might not be the happiest. You might see me on the road [and, still] I’ll try to smile, because at the end of the day, that’s my job. My job is to entertain. My music makes people happy.”

About his creative process, he said: “I get more creative when I’m home. Just even having [my] boys around. It was like, ‘What’s going on in town? What are the new slangs? What’s going on? I’ve been away for three months. Update me.’”

About his friendship with DaBaby and the rapper’s homophobic comments that earned him major backlash, he said: “I spoke to him about it too. I’ve been in situations where I’ve said the wrong things and then really understand what I said like two days later. I feel like everybody makes mistakes. I’m not approving or saying what he said was right, but I know sometimes being on stage, you might get carried away. We did speak about it.

I personally don’t (think that is reflective of his character) because I know him personally. I haven’t seen him being violent or stuff like that. Sometimes I do see it online, but exactly what I was telling you — everybody’s human and people go through stuff.”

About his plans to write a children’s book featuring his children and a documentary on his life, before and after fame, he said: “It’ll probably be a little pre, and have ’10 years later’ type stuff. Something like that. Still thinking. I want to own a big media house: shoot movies, documentaries, game shows, cooking shows, reality TV.”

Read the rest of the interview here.

