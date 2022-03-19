Davido Takes Delivery of His Lamborghini Aventador in His Banana Island Home

Davido has finally taken delivery of his luxury car, a Lamborghini Aventador.

The singer and record label boss received the latest addition to his join his fleet at his Banana Island home in the early hours of Saturday, March 19.

On Wednesday, Davido had lamented about the huge cost to clear the luxury car from the port, tweeting,

“You don’t even wanna know how much I just paid to clear my Lambo. Pray for Nigeria…Jesus.”

Sharing videos of the moment the car was offloaded at his home, Davido said, “Welcome home.”

Recall that Davido had bought the Lamborghini as an early 2021 Christmas gift for himself following a good year and it had cost a whopping sum of N285 Million Lamborghini Aventador.

Just recently, he added a Mercedes Benz Maybach GLS to his luxury garage but that is yet to make its way to the country.

