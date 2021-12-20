Davido Splurges £5,000 on Zlatan Ibile’s Merch

Davido is that supportive friend many folks pray to have in their corner and Zlatan Ibile can testify to this fact.

The younger artiste who clocked 27 on Sunday, December 19, hailed his older colleague for supporting him by buying his merchandise.

In a post on Instagram, Zlatan Ibile revealed that Davido bought a T-Shirt from him for five thousand pounds (N2,716,590.17).

While buying the shirt, Davido said,

“I don’t know how much this shirt costs but we don’t buy anything for the same price. I’m the first one to do it, I’m buying this shirt for five thousand pounds.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...