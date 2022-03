Davido is pleased with how far he has come since kicking off a new lifestyle for himself.

The singer took to his Twitter to share the before and after photos of himself since joining a gym, and the physical changes are admirable.

“Determination is everything,” the singer captioned the post that already raked in over 65, 000 likes as at press time.

See his post:

