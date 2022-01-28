Davido Shares Throwback Photo of Sister, Sharon and Yes, Hailey is Her Twin

The Adeleke genes run deep in Davido’s lineage and he has confirmed this with pictorial evidence.

We all know that Hailey Adeleke and her brother, Ifeanyi look a lot like their singer dad but the little girl is actually her aunt’s twin.

Davido posted a throwback photo of his older sister, Sharon Ademefun from back in the day and if not that he tagged her, we would have mistaken her for Davido’s second daughter, Hailey.

“@lifeofrona1 X Hailey carbon copy,* he captioned the photo.

The duo look exactly the same with nothing amiss and it’s safe to say that Hailey will grow up to be a beautiful woman given her aunt’s looks.

