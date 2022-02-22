Davido Shares Snippet of the Surprise Performance Israel DMW Has in Store for His O2 Arena Show

Israel DMW is beyond excited for Davido’s upcoming show at the O2 Arena and has been working hard to ensure that this goes smoothly.

The aide and Logistics manager to the DMW label boss revered he has been rehearsing for a special presentation he intends to do just before Davido comes on stage.

Davido shared a screenshot of the message between himself and Israel where the latter sent the video of his presentation and asked if it would be okay by the singer and his manager, Asa Asika that he goes ahead with his plans.

The father of three also posted the clip of the performance which saw his aide dressed in his traditional attire for his performance.

Watch the hilarious video below.

