Davido Shares Motivation Behind His 02 Arena Concert, Recall Man Who Said He’ll Cancel the Show

Davido continues to wax stronger despite all the challenges on his path.

Over the weekend, the singer performed for fans at the 02 Arena in London, a sold-out event that attracted fans from around the world and featured stars like Zlantan Ibile, Adekunle Gold, and many others.

Yesterday, Davido thanked fans for showing up for him. Now he has shared an inspiring video in which he recalled a man who said the show will be cancelled.

“Trusting GOD’s plan isn’t always easy. Doubt, fear and insecurities can fill our minds. But we have to remind ourselves that our GOD is an Awesome GOD. HE’s the only one who knows our future and HE’s in control.!!!!” he captioned the video.

Watch him:

Trusting GOD's plan isn't always easy. Doubt, fear and insecurities can fill our minds. But we have to remind ourselves that our GOD is an Awesome GOD. HE's the only one who knows our future and HE's in control.!!!! pic.twitter.com/VRMzy62jIm — Davido (@davido) March 7, 2022

