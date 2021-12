Davido Shares Stunning Video of His Lagos Concert: “Best Christmas Present Ever!”

Davido is thankful.

The singer has taken to his Twitter to share a video from his just-concluded Lagos concert which drew fans from across the fans.

“Best Christmas present ever,” he screamed in caps, thanking Lagos for showing up for him. “I will never forget last nite.”

See his posts:

Best Christmas present EVER!!! THANK YOU LAGOS 🇳🇬!! I WILL NEVER FORGET LAST NITE!!!! GOD BLESS YALL !!!🤯🤯🤯🔥🔥🔥🔥🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰! NEXT STOP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/PKxrRVgDpO — Davido (@davido) December 25, 2021

Last night Mehn!! Speechless — Davido (@davido) December 25, 2021

