Davido has announced the release date for the visuals of his hit single, ‘Stand Strong’.

The singer and DMW label boss who featured The Samples on the inspiring track, shared a snippet of what to expect when the video drops.

Davido announced that the video will drop in Wednesday, May 25 at 4pm Nigeria and UK time.

He wrote, “A special video to a special song out on Wednesday 25/05/22. 4pm Nigeria and UK time.”

