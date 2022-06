Davido is set to drop his much anticipated collaboration with Davido on Friday, June 24.

The singer and DMW label boss announced that ‘Culture Clash’ will drop by 9:00 am on Friday via his Instagram page.

The song which is off Davido’s highly anticipated album had Dababy fly down all the way to Lagos to shoot scenes for the song’s visuals. Davido also reciprocated, making the trip to USA to meet up with Dababy too.

We can’t wait to hear and see the accompanying visuals of the likely masterpiece.

