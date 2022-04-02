Davido Says It’s Him Vs the Industry After colleagues Fail to Congratulate Him Over World Cup Theme Song

It seems Davido might be on his own as far as his journey in the Nigerian music industry is concerned.

The singer and DMW label boss took to social media to react to the failure of his colleagues to congratulate him over his feature on the world cup theme song.

Depsite the huge feat, congratulatory messages directed at the singer have been sparse and far between by practioners in the music industry and Davido has noticed. He tweeted,

“ME vs THE INDUSTRY!!! I LOVE IT!

Davido’s manager, Asa Asika also went ahead to reveal how his client manifested the world cup theme song gig. He shared the screenshot of a tweet back from 2020 where Davido had said he had a record for FIFA and CAF

